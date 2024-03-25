Volta Regional NPP campaign teams, committees inaugurated

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Source: GNA

The Volta Regional 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Campaign teams have been inaugurated with a call on all committees to work hard to make the region topical once again at the December 7 polls.

The region returned a sterling performance at the 2020 polls annexing the Hohoe Constituency seat, the first in the history of the country since 1992 and shoring up vote numbers beyond 100,000 marks.



The Team Leader of the National Campaign Coordinating Committee, Henry Nana Boakye, who inaugurated the Volta Campaign Committees, challenged the members comprising regional, constituency, electoral area and polling station committees to be resolute in the task ahead of delivering continuity.



He called on teams and committees to cause a political tsunami at the polls which could manifest only through hard work and unity.



He urged the committees to reflect and be motivated by the demeanour and posturing of the presidential candidate, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, of his readiness to take the campaigns to Ghanaians.



Mr Boakye said targets would be ascribed to the teams and especially parliamentary candidates to achieve as a strategy towards a resounding victory at the polls.

He warned that there would be severe consequences for individuals or groups whose actions would undermine the progress of the 2024 campaign.



For his part, the Deputy National Campaign Manager, Dr Ibrahim Anyars said the structure for the regional campaign teams was a replica of the national makeup.



He said the 19-member regional campaign committee had a five-member advisory team to preside over conflicts and misunderstanding.



The Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Makafui Woanyah, said the region was ready to execute the 2024 election campaign to retain power by ‘breaking the eight’ and demanded that campaign logistics must be delivered to the teams on time.



He said a home-grown regional campaign strategy would soon be unveiled and expressed the hope that the national campaign team would respond adequately to their requests.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, said the 2024 campaign was not about any individual or groups but the party’s presidential candidate, Dr Bawumia.



“Let’s come together in unity towards achieving President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s desire of handing over power to Dr Bawumia and that comes through sacrifice, unity and hard work,” he said.



The NPP parliamentary aspirant for North Dayi, Kudjo Attah, on behalf of the campaign teams, pledged to go the extra mile to anchor the continuity of political power