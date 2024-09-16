News

Vote NDC let’s help you reorganize your party – Mahama begs disappointed NPP members

JMMMScreenshot 2024 09 16 084605.png John Dramani Mahama

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged disappointed New Patriotic Party (NPP) members to overcome voter apathy and vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections.

Speaking in Greater Accra on September 15, 2024, Mahama emphasized that the current NPP administration differs significantly from the party led by former President Kufuor.

He encouraged NPP supporters to vote for the NDC to help return the party to its original values and remove the current leadership.

