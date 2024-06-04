Vote for Bawumia because Mahama is plotting to cancel free SHS – Ahiagbah

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP's Director of Communications, has assured Ghanaians that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will intensify the implementation of the free senior high school policy if elected president.

He accused John Dramani Mahama and the NDC of planning to cancel the policy, urging Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia to prevent this.

Bawumia recently met with the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) to discuss his plans for the educational sector, including leveraging the private sector to expand infrastructure and improve teaching and learning outcomes.



