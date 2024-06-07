Vote transfer: NPP MP, Police busing outsiders to Sefwi Akontombra – Western North NDC

New Patriotic Party

Robert Kofi Agyekum, Western-North Regional Organizer of the NDC, has accused Sefwi Akontombra MP Alex Tetteh Djornobuah of colluding with police to bus non-residents into the constituency for voter registration, suggesting desperation ahead of the polls.

Agyekum alleged that the MP's actions included assault on local party officers and intimidation.



He claimed these non-residents, transported in government vehicles, enjoyed police protection during registration. Agyekum vowed to mobilize against such tactics.

The NPP has won the Sefwi Akontombra seat in the past two elections.



