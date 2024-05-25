Voter registration: Dozens disqualified in Asuogyaman for failing residency test

Voter registration exercise

The Electoral Commission's District Registration Review Committee in the Asuogyaman constituency has disqualified dozens of alleged non-residents bused in from the Volta Region.

These individuals failed to prove residency by not identifying major landmarks or community details.



They were mainly challenged by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who suspected they were not genuine residents.

About 23 applicants were disqualified, and their voter ID cards confiscated, causing outrage from New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate Pius Enam Hadzide.



Accusations of bias and bribery by Hadzide led to his summoning and subsequent apology. The voter registration runs from May 7 to May 27, 2024, and is deemed sufficient despite initial challenges.



