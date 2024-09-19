News

Voters’ register errors are deliberate- Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

VoterrrScreenshot 2024 09 19 142407.png Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe urged Mensa to permit a forensic audit

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the NPP, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of deliberate errors in the voters’ register.

He warned EC Chairperson Jean Mensa to address concerns raised by the NDC and other minority parties, or risk leading the country into chaos.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe urged Mensa to permit a forensic audit of the register to avoid perceptions of bias and potential electoral unfairness.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com