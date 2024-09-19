Voters’ register errors are deliberate- Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe urged Mensa to permit a forensic audit

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the NPP, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of deliberate errors in the voters’ register.

He warned EC Chairperson Jean Mensa to address concerns raised by the NDC and other minority parties, or risk leading the country into chaos.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe urged Mensa to permit a forensic audit of the register to avoid perceptions of bias and potential electoral unfairness.



Read full article