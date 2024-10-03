News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
4

Voting Bawumia out is the only solution to end galamsey – Senior Lecturer

Ghana Galamsey 900x570 The academic further noted that the country is already in a state of emergency

Thu, 3 Oct 2024 Source: hotfmghana.com

Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, a senior lecturer at KNUST, has criticized Ghana's government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, for failing to tackle illegal mining (galamsey) effectively.

He claims the environmental devastation caused by galamsey is a direct result of the government's inaction and suggests voting out the current administration, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is the only solution.

Amakye-Boateng also criticized recent pro-galamsey remarks by MP Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, arguing the nation is already in an environmental crisis.

He believes the fight must be taken to the ballot box.

Read full article

Source: hotfmghana.com