Voting Bawumia out is the only solution to end galamsey – Senior Lecturer

The academic further noted that the country is already in a state of emergency

Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, a senior lecturer at KNUST, has criticized Ghana's government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, for failing to tackle illegal mining (galamsey) effectively.

He claims the environmental devastation caused by galamsey is a direct result of the government's inaction and suggests voting out the current administration, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is the only solution.



Amakye-Boateng also criticized recent pro-galamsey remarks by MP Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, arguing the nation is already in an environmental crisis.

He believes the fight must be taken to the ballot box.



