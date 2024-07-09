W/R: Icon Energy staff allegedly murdered; Police yet to take action

Koranteng, who worked for an oil company, was on a work trip and lodged at the hotel on June 7, 2024

In a Facebook post, George Boateng has alleged that his sister, Lois Abena Koranteng, had been murdered at a hotel in Takoradi.

She was found dead in the hotel’s swimming pool on June 8.

No arrests have been made, and the hotel claims their CCTV was not functioning at the time.



Boateng expressed frustration with the police's lack of communication and called for justice for his 24-year-old sister, a petroleum engineering graduate from KNUST.



