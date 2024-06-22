News

WAEC confirms receiving GH¢47.125m from govt, not GH¢80m as claimed Annoh-Dompreh

Waec Ghana.png West African Examinations Council (WAEC)

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has clarified that it received GH¢47.125 million from the government, contrary to the GH¢80 million reported in Parliament by Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

