A tribal clash between Waala and Birifor groups in Lassia Tuolu, Wa District, Upper West Region, has resulted in two deaths, including a sub-chief who was also a teacher.

The conflict adds to a series of tribal disputes in the Upper West Region, which have become more frequent ahead of the general elections.

A similar incident occurred in Lambussie District in April 2024.



