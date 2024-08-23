Walewale NPP Case: Regional Chairman, others to appear before Tamale High Court

The court, however, rejected a request to subpoena Abudu

The Tamale High Court has subpoenaed three New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials—North East Regional Chairman Nurudeen Fuseini, Dr. Kofi Darko, and Gafaru Wuni—to testify on August 27, 2024, regarding their roles in the January 2024 NPP parliamentary primary and its aftermath.

This follows a legal challenge by current MP Hajia Lariba Zuweratu Abudu against the primary results.



The court, however, rejected a request to subpoena Abudu, ruling that she had already been cross-examined.

Both the plaintiff and the first defendant have been instructed not to present themselves as parliamentary candidates until the case is resolved.



