Watch 1966 footage of Ghanaians preparing for Christmas festivities in Accra

In a captivating piece of archival footage, Ghanaians in Accra are seen preparing for their Christmas festivities against the backdrop of political turmoil in 1966.

The footage, shared on X by @GhanaianMuseum, captures a rare glimpse into the lives of citizens during a challenging period, also the resilience and spirit of the people during the holiday season.



Despite the political upheaval that marked the year, the video showcased the vibrant and bustling scenes in Accra as residents navigate the city's markets and streets buying and selling.



In the footage, merchants displayed an array of goods, and shoppers engage in the age-old tradition of selecting special items for Christmas celebrations.



Watch the video below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



NW/MA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



