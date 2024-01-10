Watch Akufo-Addo's meeting with Black Stars at AFCON 2023 farewell dinner

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was present at a farewell dinner for the Black Stars on Tuesday, January 9, 2024; ahead of their departure to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The event took place at the Golden Beam Hotel in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, where the team has been camping.



Also present were the sports minister, Mustapha Ussif, members of the Black Stars technical team and Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials.



In videos sighted by GhanaWeb, Akufo-Addo delivered a farewell address to the team urging them to go and excel in Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars have been camping in Kumasi since last week before playing out a goalless game against Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly.



Ghana is caged in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

The 2023 AFCON tournament is scheduled for 13th January 2024 to 11th February 2024



A memorable evening with H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo at the Farewell Dinner for the Ghana Black Stars Go Ghana ???????? Go Black Stars ⚽️ Ghana Tourism Authority Ghana Football Association #afuaasantewaasingathon #GuinnessWorldRecord #RecordBreaking pic.twitter.com/BWS477Tenc — AFUA ASANTEWAA SINGATHON ???????? (@efiadahemaa) January 9, 2024

I was privileged to sing the Ghana national anthem for the President of the Republic of Ghana at the Ghana Black Stars farewell dinner powered Ghana Football Association and Ghana Tourism Authority at Golden Bean Hotel Kumasi. Go Ghana ???????? Go Ghana Blackstars ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6FSEgEfl09 — AFUA ASANTEWAA SINGATHON ???????? (@efiadahemaa) January 9, 2024





