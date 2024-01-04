Watch Ken Agyapong display 'showdown' dance moves at wife's birthday bash

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, took to the dance floor during a birthday celebration of his wife.
The plush bash took place on January 1, 2024, and was attended by close associates and a broad cross-section of people from across the country.
In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the lawmaker in a white Lacoste and blue trousers was seen busily dancing to Broda Broda track by Bisa Kdei.
The visibly elated Agyapong was in the midst of several male co-dancers enjoying the night.
His wife, Christine, accompanied by a number of her children had earlier on delivered a terse 'Thank You' message to the wellwishers before she was joined by Agyapong and the kids to cut the birthday cake.
TWI NEWS
See Agyapong display his dance moves at the event:
SARA
Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
- 'While I focused on the spiritual, he focused on the physical' - Obinim regrets 'fighting' Ken Agyapong
- I'll show him I'm filthy rich - Ken vows to outdo Asenso's GH¢5K to Bantama delegates
- Nigel, Marfo, Obinim - Preachers who have regretted 'fighting' Ken Agyapong
- LIVESTREAMED: Ken Agyapong buries his father, Robert Nsiah
- I’ve never had personal relationship with Ken Agyapong but he stood up for me – Kwesi Nyantatyi
- Read all related articles