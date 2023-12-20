Watch as NAM 1 leaves court after day 1 of trial

Nana Appiah Mensah leaving the court premises after day 1 of his trial

Embattled CEO of the defunct Menzgold Company Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, widely known as NAM 1, made a notable exit from the court premises after his trial began on Wednesday, December 20, 2025.

The court began with the first prosecution witness Stephen Attipoe, a Civil Engineer who testified, cross-examined and was discharged by the court.



In a video shared by Accra-based GHOne TV, NAM 1 was captured walking in the company of his legal representatives and also a police officer.



The embattled CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, was charged by the Office of the Attorney General after three years and more than 35 adjournments of his trial.



The charges include 25 counts of “Defrauding by false pretence contrary to sections 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29); and seven counts of “Fraudulent breach of trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)”.



The other charges are seven counts of “Money Laundering contrary to section 1(2)(a)(i) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).”

Background:



Between November 2016 and March 2019, many customers of the MenzGold petitioned the police complaining that they had invested huge sums of money with the accused persons but were unable to realise their investments after persistent efforts.



NAMI was initially charged with 14 counts of abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a licence, sale of minerals without a licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.



The charges were later amended from 61 with his plea yet to be taken on them.



It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totalling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.

The State had previously on June 24, 2020, filed new charges against the CEO of Menzgold, also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.



DSP Sylvester Asare then told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the new charges and the plea-taking of the accused.



