News
Watch as NDC Communicator brutally injures NPP rival over DRIP debate on live radio

OsmanScreenshot 2024 10 19 074148.png Osman launched an unexpected physical attack on Hudu

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: hotfmghana.com

A heated debate over the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) at Nagyei FM in Ejura erupted into violence, leaving Abdul Rahman Hudu, a communication officer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), seriously injured.

Tensions escalated between Hudu and Abubakar Osman, his counterpart from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), during the Ne Fapem program.

Osman launched an unexpected physical attack on Hudu, despite attempts by station staff to intervene.

The motive behind the altercation remains unclear, but the incident has raised alarms about the rising aggression in political discussions as Ghana approaches its elections.



