Watch as NDC supporters chant free 'Naa Koryoo', demanding immediate release of PC

Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, the NDC's Parliamentary candidate (PC) for Awutu Senya East, has been detained by police after a pump-action gun was discovered in her car.

Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC's National Communication Officer, has heavily criticized the arrest, alleging police intimidation and asserting that the gun is registered in her name.



He compared her situation to that of Hawa Koomson, suggesting unfair treatment.



Gyamfi called for Naa Koryoo's immediate release and urged NDC supporters to gather at the Cantonment Police station in solidarity.



In response to Naa Koryoo's arrest, supporters of some National Democratic Congress members have clashed with Ghana Police Service personnel at the Cantonment Police Station in Accra.

After Sammy Gyamfi called for support, party loyalists converged at the station to demonstrate their solidarity.



They demanded Naa Koryoo's release and protested by burning car tyres. Despite the increased police presence, the situation remained tense.



