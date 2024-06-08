News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

Watch as NDC supporters chant free 'Naa Koryoo', demanding immediate release of PC

WhatsApp Image 2024 06 07 At 22.jpeg They demanded Naa Koryoo's release and protested by burning car tyres

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, the NDC's Parliamentary candidate (PC) for Awutu Senya East, has been detained by police after a pump-action gun was discovered in her car.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live