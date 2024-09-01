Watch as Sammy Gyamfi 'humbles' Miracles Aboagye's claims of NDC Manifesto plagiarism

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has firmly denied allegations from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the NDC had plagiarized their manifesto.

The allegations were made by Dennis Miracle Aboagye, who serves as the Communications Director for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign. However, Gyamfi promptly contested these allegations.



Gyamfi dismissed the NPP’s allegations as baseless, calling on Aboagye to provide concrete examples of the alleged plagiarism.



He highlighted that the NDC’s 2020 manifesto included original proposals, such as free tertiary education for persons with disabilities—an initiative that predated any similar proposal from the NPP.



According to Gyamfi, the NPP’s accusations are part of a broader pattern of spreading misinformation without substantiating their claims.



Expanding on his rebuttal, Gyamfi accused the NPP of not only lacking originality but also misrepresenting the NDC’s initiatives.

He pointed to the "1 Million Coders" program outlined in the NDC’s manifesto, asserting that the NPP later adopted this idea as their own.



Gyamfi expressed concern over the NPP’s approach, criticizing them for failing to engage with the NDC’s policies while being quick to spread false narratives.



Watch the video below:





Sammy Gyamfi really cooked Dennis Miracles Aboagye today. ???? pic.twitter.com/ZhQWK72ZTv — Abdul Hameed (@sayhameed) August 31, 2024