News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
4

Watch as Sammy Gyamfi 'humbles' Miracles Aboagye's claims of NDC Manifesto plagiarism

SammmyScreenshot 2024 09 01 065502.png Gyamfi dismissed the NPP’s allegations as baseless

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has firmly denied allegations from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the NDC had plagiarized their manifesto.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live