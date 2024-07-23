Watch how deprived school children beg Akufo-Addo for classroom

The students have made heartfelt pleas for better infrastructure

Residents of Nafeba, a farming community in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region, are concerned their children might miss out on education due to inadequate classroom infrastructure.

The current makeshift structure is in poor condition, and impending rains could further disrupt teaching and learning.

Pupils at Nafeba D/A KG and Primary School are distracted by nearby activities and have made heartfelt pleas for better infrastructure.



