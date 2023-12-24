Watch how elderly man rescues drowning youth at Independence square

An elderly man demonstrated extraordinary courage on Saturday, December 23, 2023, by jumping into the sea near Independence Square, Accra, to rescue a drowning young man.

The incident, shared by a X user @eddie_wrt, showcased the elderly man's selfless act that prevented a potential tragedy.



The footage begins with scenes of confusion and concern as onlookers express distress about the young man struggling in the water.



Witnesses can be seen in the video calling for help, emphasising the severity of the situation.



Suddenly, the elderly man, whose identity remains unknown, and without hesitation, drops everything he's holding and quickly dives into the sea to save the drowning fellow.



The individual who captured the scene said “the guy dey die oo, you no dey see. Only his head is up.”

As the elderly man reached the struggling individual, he expertly assists him, preventing what could have been a tragic incident.



Watch the video below







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

NW/MA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



