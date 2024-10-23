News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Water crises causing spread of cholera in Ada – MP Laments

ComfScreenshot 2024 10 23 121833.png Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, the MP for Ada Constituency, has expressed strong concerns about a cholera outbreak linked to a water crisis in the area.

In an interview with Onua FM, she revealed that despite writing to the Minister of Water and Sanitation about the issue, it remains unresolved.

Cudjoe noted that nine people have contracted cholera across eight affected towns, highlighting that residents rely on contaminated water sources.

She appealed for urgent government intervention, stating that she has attempted to improve water access by installing pipelines and providing polytanks, even though it is not her primary responsibility.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com