Water crises causing spread of cholera in Ada – MP Laments

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, the MP for Ada Constituency, has expressed strong concerns about a cholera outbreak linked to a water crisis in the area.

In an interview with Onua FM, she revealed that despite writing to the Minister of Water and Sanitation about the issue, it remains unresolved.



Cudjoe noted that nine people have contracted cholera across eight affected towns, highlighting that residents rely on contaminated water sources.

She appealed for urgent government intervention, stating that she has attempted to improve water access by installing pipelines and providing polytanks, even though it is not her primary responsibility.



