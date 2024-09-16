‘We’II sacrifice our sweat and blood to prevent the EC from rigging elections in favour of Bawumia’ – NDC communicator

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Alhaji Naziru Mohammed, the Zongo Caucus Communications Director for the NDC, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of conspiring with the ruling NPP to rig the upcoming elections in favor of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He claims the EC is deliberately undermining the electoral process and causing instability.



Mohammed has called on civil society and religious groups to intervene and demanded that the EC address concerns raised by the NDC, including auditing the voter register.

He warned that the NDC will continue demonstrations and legal actions to ensure a fair election.



