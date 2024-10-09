News

We are just walking corpses- Painful reality of having LGBTQ+ sibling in Ghana

IMG 20241009 WA0018 For Ama, the answer to that question could mean the difference between life and death

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sitting on a worn-out couch in her small family home in New Dormaa community in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region of Ghana, Ama (not her real name) speaks with a shaky voice, her eyes constantly scanning the room as if danger could burst through the door at any moment.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live