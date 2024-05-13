We can't allow our heritage to be destroyed by greedy persons – Asantehene on galamsey

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has emphasized the urgent need for Ghana to prioritize the restoration of its environment, heavily impacted by illegal mining, commonly known as Galamsey.

During the commemoration of his 25th anniversary as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool, the Asantehene highlighted the imperative of addressing the Galamsey issue through concerted efforts, stressing that the current generation must not be responsible for tarnishing the legacy inherited from their ancestors.



He called for resolute measures in combating Galamsey, asserting that reclaiming the environment from its devastation should be the foremost concern.

“Our top priority must be the reclamation of our environment from the ravages of Galamsey. We cannot be the generation that destroys the most gracious heritage bequeathed to us by our forefathers to satisfy the greed of a few miscreants. For whatever it takes we must defeat this scourge,” he said.