We cannot downplay global factors in economic analysis says Dr Frank Bannor

Dr. Frank Bannor, Development Economist at the Danquah Institute, has cautioned against dismissing global factors in analyzing Ghana’s economy, calling such dismissal “political propaganda.”
He emphasized the impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, and other external forces on economies worldwide.
Citing examples like Volkswagen’s cost-cutting in Europe and China’s low-rate loans, Bannor argued that Ghana’s challenges are tied to these global dynamics.
He acknowledged growth under the NPP, highlighting that Ghana achieved a 6.9% growth rate in Q2 of 2023, outperforming many African economies despite global disruptions.
