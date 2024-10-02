We cannot have a credible register if you keep bringing in minors and foreigners to register—Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga

APC presidential candidate Hassan Ayariga blamed the NPP and NDC for causing discrepancies in Ghana’s voters' register.

He accused both parties of registering minors and foreigners, then blaming the Electoral Commission (EC) when elections don’t favor them.



Speaking at the first-ever televised Inter-Party Advisory Committee Meeting on October 1, Ayariga suggested that political parties stop such practices to ensure a credible register.

He also highlighted the need for a national data system, like in other countries, to improve the process. Ayariga supported calls for a forensic audit but argued it should be done only after the final register is compiled.



