We cannot trust the Electoral Commission- Fiifi Kwetey

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, the newly appointed General Secretary and campaign team leader for the NDC, has criticized President Akufo-Addo for appointing known party affiliates to top positions in the Electoral Commission, questioning the body's impartiality.

Speaking on GTV’s “Talking Point,” Kwetey claimed such actions compromise the integrity of elections and contribute to the country’s governance issues.



He assured that the NDC will remain vigilant, ensuring transparency and fairness in upcoming elections.

His remarks come after the Functional Executive Committee confirmed his campaign leadership on June 18, 2024.



Read full article