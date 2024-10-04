News

We did ‘trial and error’ when Akufo-Addo said ‘try me’ – John Mahama

IMG 3326.jpeg John Mahama

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: MyNews GH

John Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians to vote for him over the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, citing his experience as a former president.

During his campaign in the North East region, Mahama argued that in times of crisis, leadership with proven experience is crucial.

Referring to President Akufo-Addo’s 2016 plea to "try" him, Mahama suggested that the current state of the country shows the failure of that trial and emphasized that Ghanaians need a leader who has successfully governed before.

Source: MyNews GH