We do so much for you, yet you vote for NDC – Ken Agyapong to Kintampo residents

Kennedy Agyapong

Source: TIG Post

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has expressed frustration with the residents of Kintampo North during a campaign event.

In a viral video, Agyapong criticized the community for repeatedly voting for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) despite the efforts and contributions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He also mentioned that as the Board Chairman of Ghana National Gas Company, he has the authority to approve the construction of an AstroTurf for the area but has chosen not to do so due to their continued support for the NDC.



