We don’t want to hear that the GHS 1.5bn to be paid to customers of failed banks had issues – Franklin Cudjoe tells Finance Minister

Franklin Cudjoe

Source: 3news

Franklin Cudjoe of IMANI Africa has cautioned Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam not to renege on the promise to pay 1.5 billion Cedis to customers affected by the collapsed banks.

He reminded the Minister of the economic hardships caused by fiscal recklessness in the past and urged him to stay focused on his caretaker role.

Cudjoe also advised utilizing the negotiated $2 billion savings to boost growth and pay off debts, suggesting a sinking fund to manage future financial burdens. He emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in handling the financial commitments.



