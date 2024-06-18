News

News
We have NPP supporters; there are no Ken or Bawumia supporters – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong 1 696x538.png Kennedy Agyapong appealed to Bawumia’s team to avoid harassing his supporters

Tue, 18 Jun 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

On his 64th birthday, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has called for unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasizing there are no separate factions but only NPP supporters.

At his campaign office in Accra, Agyapong apologized to his supporters for not informing them about joining Dr. Bawumia’s campaign in Kumasi and urged all members to prioritize party unity.

He appealed to Bawumia’s team to avoid harassing his supporters.

Speaking alongside NPP chairman Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Agyapong highlighted the need for reconciliation to achieve the party’s goal of "Breaking the 8" in the 2024 elections.

