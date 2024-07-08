We have called-off planned demo – Plastics Manufacturers Association

This decision follows discussions with Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi

The Ghana Plastics Manufacturers Association has canceled their planned demonstration scheduled for July 10, 2024.

This decision follows discussions with Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, who pledged to arrange more talks with the government to halt the implementation of the 5% excise tax.

Content with this assurance, the association has also decided to temporarily suspend their plan to cease production.



