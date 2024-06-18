We have succeeded in electing leaders but failed in keeping them accountable – Mussa Dankwa

Mussa K. Dankwah

Mussa K. Dankwah, Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, has expressed disappointment at Ghanaians' inability to hold elected leaders accountable.

He lamented that despite progress, accountability has dwindled, citing the recent incident where a patient was abandoned in a bush by hospital authorities, leading to her death.



Dankwah, who chose to return to Ghana from the UK to contribute to its development, emphasized that such incidents have their roots in politics and called for accountability in governance.

He urged Ghanaians to take responsibility and ensure progress is made to address the country's challenges.



