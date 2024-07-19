We hear NPP wants to cause confusion before elections – Rashid Pelpuo

Rashid Pelpuo, MP for Wa Central

Hon. Rashid Pelpuo, MP for Wa Central, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of attempting to undermine Ghana's democracy.

This reaction came after the NPP erected a billboard in front of the NDC Parliamentary Candidate's office in Ablekuma North Constituency.

Pelpuo claims the NDC has been warned that the current government aims to create chaos before the 2024 elections. He criticized this act as a sign of indiscipline and a potential beginning of efforts to cause pre-election confusion.



Read full article