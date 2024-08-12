We’ll also do everything possible to prevent NPP from rigging the elections – Murtala replies Bryan Acheampong

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed

Source: 3news

Tamale Central MP Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has vowed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will prevent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from rigging the 2024 elections.

He criticized Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong for asserting that the NPP will use all means necessary to secure victory.



Mohammed condemned the divisive rhetoric used by NPP leaders, accusing them of exploiting religion and ethnicity.

He also expressed concern over the silence of religious and civil society leaders on these inflammatory statements, warning that such rhetoric could lead to electoral instability.



Read full article