We’ll boycott Dec. 7 elections if you refuse to grant license to lithium company – Ewoyaa Chiefs to MPs

The chiefs of Ewoyaa and neighboring communities in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region are urging the government and Parliament to approve the license for Atlantic Lithium Company to commence operations.

They warn that if the license is not granted by November, they will vote against the current government in the upcoming December General Elections.



Chief Nana Mbronu Edu IX expressed disappointment over delays and highlighted the company's contributions to local development and employment, despite not being fully operational.

The community threatens to reclaim their land for farming if the license is not approved, and other local chiefs support this stance, emphasizing potential protests and election boycotts.



