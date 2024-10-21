News

‘We’ll come after you’ – Ayariga tells resigned government appointees

AyarigaScreenshot 2024 10 21 020822.png Osman Ayariga

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Amid resignations of several government officials over corruption allegations, Osman Ayariga, Deputy National Youth Organizer of the NDC, warned that those involved will face prosecution if the NPP loses the December 7 elections.

At a campaign launch in the Binduri constituency, he referenced the recent resignations of the ECG’s Managing Director and the ADB Board Chair, emphasizing that resignation won't absolve them of wrongdoing.

Ayariga stated, “A thief is still a thief whether you resign or not,” urging current officials to resign early to potentially lessen their penalties post-election.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh