We’ll financially resource chiefs – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Seen hugging a Chief

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer has promised to financially resource traditional leaders if elected.

He wants to amend the Chieftaincy Act to empower chiefs to support the government.



Bawumia believed that financial resources are necessary for chiefs to perform their duties.



He plans to provide living allowances to paramount chiefs, divisional chiefs, and queen mothers.

This, he said will enable the chieftaincy institution to support the government effectively.



During his tour of the Ashanti Region, Bawumia met with various groups, sharing his vision and seeking their blessings and input.



He expressed gratitude for their warm welcome and insightful suggestions.



Read full article