We’ll manage the situation to your satisfaction – Lilwin’s Manager to family of 3-year-old who died

Wed, 29 May 2024

Ray Moni, manager of comedian Lilwin, had assured the public that they will handle the aftermath of their recent accident satisfactorily.

He confirms that he and the team are responding well to treatment at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Once discharged, they plan to address all issues related to the accident.

Moni expresses gratitude for the support received and acknowledges the professionalism of the medical team.

He extends condolences to the family of the 3-year-old and his father involved in the accident.

Moni asks for continued prayers during this difficult time.

