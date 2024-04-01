We'll not hand over power to NDC – Bryan Acheampong reiterates

Bryan Acheampong

Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for the Abetifi, has reaffirmed his stance, echoing sentiments from 2023, by asserting that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will maintain its grip on power in the upcoming 2024 general elections, dismissing any hopes of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) securing victory.

Despite acknowledging recent economic hurdles faced by the government, Acheampong stressed the NPP's unwavering commitment to rejuvenating the economy.



He expressed confidence that Ghanaians would witness the positive outcomes of the party's endeavors and opt to retain them in office.



Acheampong questioned the NDC's aspirations, emphasizing that victory in the December 7 polls was unattainable for them. He reiterated that power would not be relinquished to a party unable to secure electoral success.

Reflecting on past economic challenges, Acheampong highlighted the resilience of the NPP government in addressing issues such as food inflation, general inflation, and infrastructure development. He underscored the party's efforts to restore stability to the economy and emphasized the forthcoming benefits that Ghanaians would experience.



"Last year I stood here in Mpraeso and said that whether NDC likes it or not they will never win the 2024 polls. If you don’t win an election, will power be handed over to you? We will not hand it over to them today or tomorrow," Acheampong affirmed.