We'll pursue removal of taxes Bawumia wants to abolish - Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader in Parliament, has declared that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislators are set to advocate for the elimination of certain taxes introduced by the Akufo-Addo government via a private member's bills.

This announcement comes in response to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's commitment to abolishing taxes, including the electronic transactions levy and the proposed 15 percent Value Added Tax on electricity.



Dr. Forson emphasised that if Dr. Bawumia genuinely supports these intentions, NPP MPs should back the private member's bill when introduced in Parliament.



In an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express, he stated that the majority's stance on the matter would determine the sincerity of the NPP flagbearer's position.



Expressing the NDC's proactive approach, Dr. Forson revealed, "All the taxes that we have opposed, we will make an attempt to get the government to remove them." He pointed out that the Vice President's recent acknowledgment mirrored the NDC's stance, emphasising their commitment to removing these taxes if voted into office.

Responding to inquiries about the NDC waiting until the next election, Dr. Forson stressed, "Why should we wait? Ghanaians are struggling." He highlighted the NDC's focus on the people's welfare and pledged that, if in office, they would scrap the burdensome taxes in their first few months.



Noting the current government's pledge to remove the taxes in 2025, Dr. Forson urged them to act sooner as a show of goodwill.



"We have to compel them to remove these taxes because it is not easy," Ato Forson said.