We’ll win 2024 polls based on our superior track record – Nana B

Henry Nana Boakye

NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), is confident the party will win the 2024 elections, claiming it will surprise their opponents, especially the NDC.

Speaking on Onua FM, Nana B credited the NPP’s strong track record for their expected victory and warned that no one can steal it from them.



He also criticized NDC's Director of Elections, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, accusing him of talking too much while failing to do his job properly.

Nana B predicted that Omane Boamah will be blamed for the NDC's loss in the 2024 elections.



Read full article