We need international help in galamsey fight – Nana Yaa Jantuah

Nana Yaa Jantuah

Former PURC Director of Public Relations, Nana Yaa Jantuah, has called on Ghana to seek international support to combat illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Speaking on Kingdom FM, she cited how the US assisted Ukraine during its conflict with Russia and suggested Ghana request similar help from the United States, United Nations, or ECOWAS.

Jantuah criticized the ruling NPP government, stating that the situation is worsening and urged them to step aside for another party to address the issue effectively. She emphasized the need for immediate intervention to save Ghana's environment.



