We need to elect MMDCEs to tackle under-development — Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen

Source: GNA

Nana Obiri Boahen, former NPP General Secretary, is calling for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to tackle underdevelopment at local levels.

He believes this will strengthen local government, give locals a louder voice, and accelerate development.



Boahen expresses confidence in Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's 2024 flagbearer, to make this vision a reality.

He urges Ghanaians to prioritize national interest over personal gain and rally behind Bawumia's leadership, which he believes will bring development to the next level.



Read full article