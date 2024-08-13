We need truthful, sincere leaders — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Source: GNA

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC’s 2024 running mate, urged Ghanaians to choose leaders who are truthful, sincere, and trustworthy in the upcoming December elections.

Speaking at the ‘Meko Bono’ festival in Techiman, she emphasized that integrity fosters public trust and attracts divine favor for national progress.



She called for accountability in governance, respect, and tolerance to prevent political violence and maintain peace.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang assured voters that an NDC government would honor its manifesto promises, including establishing new universities and enhancing technical education.



Former First Lady Lordina Mahama supported the festival's goals, highlighting its role in regional development and unity.



Read full article