News
We’re advising Alan and his followers to return home and support us —NPP UK

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

UK NPP chairman Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong, also known as Wofa K, has called on Alan Kyerematen to abandon his presidential bid and support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for a strong NPP victory in 2024.

He praised Alan’s contributions to the party but dismissed claims of mistreatment, suggesting Alan failed to connect with grassroots supporters.

Wofa K urged Alan’s followers, especially the youth, to support Bawumia, arguing that the NDC’s policies under Mahama would be detrimental to Ghana’s progress.

