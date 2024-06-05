We’re establishing a new harbour, airport in Cape Coast – Bawumia assures

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia meeting Central Region Chiefs

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has reaffirmed the government's commitment to building a cargo airport in Cape Coast, stating that President Akufo-Addo has discussed the project with South Korean officials.

Feasibility studies have been completed, and a suitable site has been identified.



Bawumia emphasized the airport's importance for tourism and development in the region, connecting it to Greater Accra and Kumasi via railway lines to drive infrastructural growth.

He interacted with traders and market women in Cape Coast, who welcomed him with NPP-themed songs and praised him as a visionary leader.



