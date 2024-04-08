We’re in trouble if highest-paid class are deemed as needy – Domelevo

Daniel Yao Domelevo

Daniel Yao Domelevo, a former Auditor-General, has expressed concern over the misallocation of scholarships in Ghana, highlighting a systemic issue where financially affluent individuals are classified as needy and awarded scholarships intended for economically disadvantaged students.

In an interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Domelevo expressed dismay at the Scholarship Secretariat's failure to address this prevalent abuse, despite audits shedding light on the issue.



He critiqued the Secretariat's inaction despite being made aware of the problem, citing examples where individuals with substantial incomes, including government ministers, classified themselves as needy and sought scholarships meant for the truly disadvantaged.



"If we have a society in which the highest-paid class can classify themselves as needy, then we are in trouble," he said.

Domelevo's concerns were prompted by recent revelations by the Fourth Estate publication, 'Scholarship Bonanza', which uncovered instances of politically connected individuals benefiting from scholarships deemed inappropriate.



Among the beneficiaries were children of high-ranking government officials, including the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a former Inspector General of Police.



The publication sparked public outrage, with many calling for transparency and accountability from the Scholarship Secretariat. However, the Registrar maintains that the Secretariat has done nothing wrong, despite mounting criticisms.