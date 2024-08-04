We’re inhumane that our happiness is gotten from the pain of others – Dampare

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has urged the public to assist the Ghana Police Service in combating disinformation and misinformation, labeling them as national security threats.

Speaking at a summit by the Ghana Report, Dr. Dampare emphasized the need for public cooperation to effectively address these issues.



He criticized the societal tendency to derive pleasure from others' misfortunes and called for a collective mindset change.

Dr. Dampare stressed that misinformation, especially via social media, poses a significant threat to peace and security, necessitating enhanced efforts to counteract its spread.



