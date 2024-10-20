News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

We’re not aware of any law that enables anybody to suspend Speaker’s decision in Parliament – NDC

Mahama Ayariga 2222 615x410 Mahama Ayariga

Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) maintains that it is still the Majority in Parliament, despite a Supreme Court ruling on October 18 that temporarily halted the Speaker's declaration of four vacant seats.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) maintains that it is still the Majority in Parliament, despite a Supreme Court ruling on October 18 that temporarily halted the Speaker's declaration of four vacant seats. Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga stated that the NDC is unaware of any legal basis for suspending a Speaker's decision, emphasizing that the Supreme Court's role is to determine the consistency of actions with the constitution, not to suspend them.



Read full article

Source: 3news